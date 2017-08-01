CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Total Voting Rights

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Voting Rights and Share Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the following updated information is provided:

As at 31 July 2017, the Company's capital consists of 68,407,003 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company holds no shares in treasury; therefore the total voting rights in the Company are 68,407,003.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Anthony Llewellyn - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8966

Charles Taylor plc

1 August 2017

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor provides professional services to make the business of insurance work efficiently. We have been providing insurance-related professional services since 1884 and today we employ over 1,800 permanent and contract staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

The Group operates through three businesses - Management Services, Adjusting Services and Insurance Support Services. We also own international life insurers, creating value by undertaking targeted acquisitions and achieving operational efficiencies.

Our breadth of services, our technical skills and resources and our global presence means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.

Further information is available at www.ctplc.com