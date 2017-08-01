

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in May, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus for May was revised up to EUR 959 million from EUR 913 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 743 million.



The value of exports surged 20.0 percent annually in May, just above the 19.0 percent growth seen in the flash data.



Imports climbed 19.0 percent in May from a year ago, slightly faster than the 18.0 percent spike reported initially.



