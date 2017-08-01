Helsinki Finland, 2017-08-01 10:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaston Corporation Press Release 1 August 2017 at 11.30



Glaston's Half year financial report to be published on 10 August 2017 at 13.00 local time



Glaston Corporation will publish its half year financial report for the period January-June 2017 on Thursday 10 August 2017 at 13.00. The report will be available after publishing on the Company's internet pages at www.glaston.net.



The analyst and press conference hosted at Glaston's office on Lönnrotinkatu 11, Helsinki, will be on the same day at 14.00 p.m. The report is presented by CEO&President Arto Metsänen and CFO Päivi Lindqvist.



GLASTON CORPORATION Agneta Selroos Communications Director phone: +358 10 500 6105



Glaston Corporation Glaston is a frontrunner in glass processing technologies and services. We respond globally to the most demanding glass processing needs of the architectural, solar, appliance and automotive industries. Additionally, we utilize emerging technologies that integrate intelligence and sustainability to glass. We are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net