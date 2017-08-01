

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares closed broadly higher on Tuesday as stable oil prices, improved corporate earnings in Japan and better-than-expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI data helped investors shrug off geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty in the United States.



China's Shanghai Composite index gained 19.61 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,292.64 after the latest survey from Caixin revealed the manufacturing sector in China picked up steam in July, with a manufacturing score of 51.1.



Both output and new orders rose at the fastest rates for five months, helped by a solid upturn in new export sales. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 216 points or 0.79 percent at 27,540 in late trade.



Other regional manufacturing surveys painted a mixed picture, with activity in Japan, Australia and Taiwan expanding while manufacturing sectors in South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia swung to contraction in July.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains as Nitto Denko, Japan Airlines and Mitsui Sumitomo Financial Group posted strong earnings, helping offset concerns over a plunging dollar, which hovered near a six-week low versus the yen amid rising geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty over healthcare and tax reform in the United States.



China's UN envoy has said it is primarily up to the United States and North Korea, not Beijing, to reduce tensions and hold new talks to end Pyongyang's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.



In another development, U.S. President Donald Trump has fired Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director over an obscene tirade.



The Nikkei average rose 60.61 points or 0.30 percent to 19,985.79 while the broader Topix index closed 0.61 percent higher at 1,628.50.



Nitto Denko Corp rallied 3.7 percent after the industrial tape maker reported strong earnings and boosted its profit guidance for the April-September period.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.3 percent after the bank reported a 31 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on the back of big gains from the sale of stock holdings. Japan Airlines advanced 2.8 percent after upgrading its profit outlook for the year through March.



Australian shares rose sharply, with buying seen across the board after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged and said an appreciating exchange rate would result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast.



Buoyant commodity prices and upbeat readings on manufacturing activity and consumer confidence also boosted investor sentiment.



Australia's consumer confidence improved for the second straight time during the week ended July 30, reaching its highest level since late February, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 51.80 points or 0.91 percent to 5,772.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index jumped 46.70 points or 0.81 percent to 5,820.60.



Commonwealth rose 1 percent after two days of losses while the other three big banks closed up between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.



BHP Billion and Fortescue Metals Group rose over 1 percent each after iron ore prices rose to almost $74 a ton. Gold miners Newcrest, Evolution and Regis Resources climbed 1-2 percent.



Energy majors Santos, Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy added 1-2 percent after crude oil prices rose above $50 a barrel overnight.



Treasury Wine Estate jumped 4.8 percent after the wine supplier reiterated its second-half earnings guidance and said growth prospects in China remain intact.



South Korea's Kospi average closed 20.25 points or 0.84 percent higher at 2,422.96 after a government report showed the country's exports jumped 20 percent in July from a year earlier on brisk overseas sales of semiconductors.



Another report showed that consumer prices in South Korea rose 0.2 percent sequentially in July, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 35.45 points or 0.46 percent to 7,729.44, helped by gains in telecom and healthcare stocks.



Indian shares were little changed in choppy trade after data showed manufacturing sector in the country contracted in July following the GST launch.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising half a percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted inched up 0.1 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving down 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended on a mixed note. The Dow rose 0.3 percent to reach another record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent.



