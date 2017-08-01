VIPole, the world's leading provider of secure unified communications (UC) is calling out to all businesses, encouraging companies to ramp up their security and shield assets against spying, sabotage and cyber-crime.

Having matured over the last several years, the enterprise communications market is now rapidly hitting the mainstream audience, according to Gatner UC research, forecasting sustainable growth and increased interest among businesses. Secure collaboration have long become an essential component of robust workflows, saving companies millions by protecting the most critical and particularly vulnerable goldmine of information corporate communications.

The year of 2017 is marked by major changes in EU legislature, strongly affecting the subject of encryption and data safety with the General Data Protection Law coming into effect next spring. "The positive effect this trend brings is already visible today, with a rising number of small and medium firms worldwide showing interest in VIPole solutions which resulted in a boost of our corporate portfolio by 20% solely in the second quarter," says Christopher Miller, head of development. Leading analysts in VIPole expect continuing growth of the company's customer base.

The company reports an increasing number of German businesses among their new corporate clients, which has grown by 37% over the past two of years. Leading experts link this spike in activity with high level of cyber-crime across Germany, a subject brought by Reuters into media spotlight last week. "More than half companies in Germany have been victims of sabotage, industrial espionage or data theft. These attacks cost an estimated €55bn worth of damage per year", quite terrifying numbers that are prompting firms to change their attitude towards security and data privacy.

VIPole, a well-known communications provider is encouraging German firms to join the community of users, who have already deployed secure end-to-end encrypted UC platforms to stay in control of data and apply security to communications within and outside the company. The company is making a commitment to support all businesses who are determined to implement secure communications into their workspace.

VIPole is a bundle of sophisticated business software products in one system with high-end security. The scalable solution ensures secure collaboration and delivers a rich-media experience across any workspace. Available in cloud and on-premise VIPole is a great suit for teams, SMEs and enterprises.

