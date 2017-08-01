Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI), today announced that it has established a new office in Dublin and appointed Cormac McNamara as Property Casualty Manager, BHSI Ireland.

"Cormac will build our local team and lead our efforts to bring all of BHSI's Southern European underwriting capabilities to Ireland," said Tom Bolt, President, UK and Southern Europe. "We are excited to further expand our geographic footprint in the region as we steadily grow our underwriting capabilities as well."

Cormac comes to BHSI with 24 years of experience in the UK and Ireland insurance markets. Cormac spent the last six years at MS Amlin/Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, where he held a variety of underwriting positions, most recently Ireland Underwriting Distribution Manager. Before Mitsui Sumitomo, Cormac was Commercial Insurance Manager, UK Region and Ireland, at Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, and held several other underwriting positions at Chubb prior to beginning his career at QBE Europe.

He holds a bachelor's degree in European Studies (Insurance German) from the University of Limerick.

Cormac can be reached at Cormac.mcnamara@bhspecialty.com. BHSI's new Dublin office is located at:

49 Upper Mount Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

