Trilliant Networks and Stark Finalize Deal Enabling Delivery of SMETS1 Solution throughout the United Kingdom

The scalable Trilliant SMSO solution will bring a non-resource-intensive SMETS1 solution for small suppliers

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Networks, provider of the most widely used AMI solutions in the UK, and Stark, a leading independent energy data and services provider, finalized a deal enabling the delivery of a SMETS1 solution leveraging Trilliant's Smart Metering System Operator (SMSO) platform for energy retailers to meet their SMIP obligations throughout the United Kingdom.

Trilliant Network's Smart Metering System Operator (SMSO) managed service is targeted to energy retailers. The comprehensive service consists of an operations center and software managed by Trilliant simplifying and streamlining deployment and management of SMETS1 smart meters for energy retailers in the UK.

"The smart metering landscape is a complex and challenging one to navigate with many smaller suppliers at a disadvantage," said Craig Anderson, Stark's head of new business development. "We want to help smaller suppliers tackle and overcome the myriad challenges presented by smart meter implementations, and are delighted to offer access to the Trilliant SMSO platform as part of our smart metering proposition."

Stark will be using the Trilliant SMSO platform to provide smaller suppliers with an easy-to-deploy SMETS1 smart metering solution, which compliments a broader range of smart metering services provided by Stark. These services include data assurance, data analytics, asset financing via Stark Utility Funding and elective half-hourly settlement to help deliver a more flexible, innovative and efficient electricity market. Stark and smaller suppliers will access the Trilliant SMSO via a cloud-based system managing individual installations using Trilliant's UnitySuite' Platform.

"We knew there was a need in the market and developed and launched this easy-to-deploy solution for small and mid-size energy companies who needed an available, non-resource-intensive solution," said Richard Wiles, vice president of Trilliant Networks.

This SMSO offering enters the market ahead of the approaching 2020 deadline by which retailers must have smart meters operational in all 26 million homes in England, Wales and Scotland.

About Stark

Stark is a leading independent energy data and services provider empowering organisations to better manage energy. Committed to building the energy data network of the future, Stark combines unrivalled data quality with cloud-based analytics and thirty-fiveyears of proven innovation to help customers achieve real energy savings, fast. www.stark.co.uk

About Trilliant

Trilliant® offers the energy industry's only enterprise-wide Smart Communications Platform for connecting the internet of things (IoT) through a secure, standards-based, multi-technology, open spectrum solution. With three decades' experience and the most field-proven and globally compliant solution, Trilliant maximizes smart grid and smart city investments and makes operations future-ready. www.trilliantinc.com

