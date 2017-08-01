Winter Wonders From a Different Point of View at The Roof Gardens

LONDON, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
As the nights draw in, look no further than The Roof Gardens to see you through the winter months. We've counted down our Top 10 seasonal highlights:
- Happy Rump day: Celebrate making it over 'the hump' every Wednesday in our award-winning restaurant, Babylon. Our rump day sharing board includes a 500g English rump steak served with truffled macaroni cheese and chunky chips, perfect to enjoy with a loved one as you take in the cityscape.
- Live! at The Roof Gardens will be keeping spirits high with a fantastic line-up for 2017 and beyond. New and established talent will take to the stage from 7pm every Friday and Saturday evening, October through to March.
- The Gardening Club will return on Sunday 15th October with guest speaker James Burton, Senior Arboriculture Officer for the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea who will present 'A Day in the Life of a Tree Officer'.
- A Frighteningly good Halloween: The Roof Gardens spooktacular will be welcoming all party-going ghouls on both Friday 27th October and Saturday 28th October. Tickets are available from £20, with live music throughout the evening to keep the party rocking well past the witching hour.
- Babylon's Winter Terrace: Cosy up with a warming cocktail, baked cheese and blankets whilst taking in the city skyline from Babylon's fully heated terrace.
- The best nights finish with a bang! Our annual firework display will be lighting up the Kensington skies on Saturday 4th November, so swap the woolly gloves for dancing shoes and celebrate Bonfire Night in style.
- A taste of the USA: Babylon will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday 23rd November and inviting diners to enjoy traditional specials from across the pond including clam chowder, turkey and pumpkin pie.
- Christmas Fun for the Family: For one day only, our resident flamingos will become Santa's little helpers as we open our doors for a festive family day on Saturday 9th December.
- Magic in the air: Join us in Babylon every Sunday for a roast that's sure to amaze. Whether it's a family get together or a catch up with friends, our resident Magician will be spreading the charm.
- New Year's Eve: Start 2018 in style 100ft above London. Celebrations will start with a complimentary cocktail, and the New Year will be marked with a breath-taking firework display on The Roof.
