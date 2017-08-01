Winter Wonders From a Different Point of View at The Roof Gardens

LONDON, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the nights draw in, look no further than The Roof Gardens to see you through the winter months. We've counted down our Top 10 seasonal highlights:

Happy Rump da y: Celebrate making it over 'the hump' every Wednesday in our award-winning restaurant, Babylon. Our rump day sharing board includes a 500g English rump steak served with truffled macaroni cheese and chunky chips, perfect to enjoy with a loved one as you take in the cityscape.

Live! at The Roof Gardens will be keeping spirits high with a fantastic line-up for 2017 and beyond. New and established talent will take to the stage from 7pm every Friday and Saturday evening, October through to March.

The Gardening Club will return on Sunday 15th October with guest speaker James Burton, Senior Arboriculture Officer for the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea who will present 'A Day in the Life of a Tree Officer'.

A Frighteningly good Halloween: The Roof Gardens spooktacular will be welcoming all party-going ghouls on both Friday 27th October and Saturday 28th October. Tickets are available from £20, with live music throughout the evening to keep the party rocking well past the witching hour.

Babylon's Winter Terrace: Cosy up with a warming cocktail, baked cheese and blankets whilst taking in the city skyline from Babylon's fully heated terrace.

The best nights finish with a bang! Our annual firework display will be lighting up the Kensington skies on Saturday 4th November, so swap the woolly gloves for dancing shoes and celebrate Bonfire Night in style.

A taste of the USA: Babylon will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday 23rd November and inviting diners to enjoy traditional specials from across the pond including clam chowder, turkey and pumpkin pie.

Christmas Fun for the Family: For one day only, our resident flamingos will become Santa's little helpers as we open our doors for a festive family day on Saturday 9th December.

Magic in the air: Join us in Babylon every Sunday for a roast that's sure to amaze. Whether it's a family get together or a catch up with friends, our resident Magician will be spreading the charm.

New Year's Eve: Start 2018 in style 100ft above London. Celebrations will start with a complimentary cocktail, and the New Year will be marked with a breath-taking firework display on The Roof.

