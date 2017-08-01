The Siewert & Kau Formula for Success: Modular Added Value Distribution

BERGHEIM, Germany, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Siewert & Kau, IT distribution and logistics services specialist, records organic growth of 9% for the past fiscal year (ending May 31, 2017). The international distributor increased its sales from €675 million to €738 million in total. This success was built through the company's early strategic alignment on product segments that increasingly make use of solutions and consultancy, combined with a real instinct for global retail. The export-focused firm continues to expand its network of trading partners, therefore ensuring optimum availability and excellent terms and conditions.

Trusted trading partner with solid expertise

"We are delighted about our success in the 2016/17 fiscal year, which comes purely from organic growth," emphasised Björn Siewert, Managing Director of Siewert & Kau. "We have achieved significant growth within our manufacturer portfolio. Our progress in the areas of server, personal computing and storage, as well as peripherals, was particularly pleasing. In addition, we recorded positive effects from SSD enterprise solutions concerning components for storage and the digital signage market recorded excellent development, too." Siewert continued: "We are also creating positive momentum in 3D printing, through the consistent, market-oriented expansion of our range."

Siewert & Kau secures its position as business enabler based on an excellent understanding of the market, well-trained employees and the great confidence within the retail sector. Björn Siewert added: "We observe the dynamic conditions of the IT distribution landscape at a global level, enabling us to flexibly and quickly unlock new potential for growth and business. "We owe our success not least to our outstanding team, to which we are continually adding new colleagues with specialist expertise. For these reasons, we are very well-equipped to continue this growth trend."

Website: https://www.siewert-kau.de/en/distribution/global-trading

About us: https://www.siewert-kau.de/en/distribution/facts-figures

Press Contact: Alexandra Martin, +49(0)911/474950, siewert_kau@flutlicht.biz