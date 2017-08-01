MILPITAS, Calif., 2017-08-01 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), a leader in semiconductor solutions for the automotive market, has been honored with the Bosch Global Supplier Award from Robert Bosch GmbH. ISSI received the award in the Innovation and Semiconductor Components category. In all, this year Bosch has given awards to 44 suppliers out of thousands of suppliers from eleven different countries.



This marks the fifteenth time that Bosch, a supplier of technology and services, has honored outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products or services - notably in the areas of quality, costs, innovation, and logistics. Bosch presented the coveted awards before an audience of some 100 representatives of the supply industry. The theme of this year's award ceremony was "Partners in Success." Bosch's suppliers have long been more than mere deliverers of parts and components: they are also partners in development and innovation who help Bosch stay competitive.



"Our goal is to achieve supply chain excellence, which requires maintaining the highest quality standards. In the future, we must react even more quickly and flexibly to the demands of the market and of our customers. This will work only when all partners are intelligently connected with one another, working closely together with the aid of automated processes," said Dr. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, deputy chairman of the Bosch board of management and in charge of purchasing and logistics.



"Bosch's success is based in no small part on competitiveness, innovative strength, and agility - qualities we can achieve only with fruitful international partnerships," said Dr. Karl Nowak, president of the Bosch corporate sector for purchasing and logistics.



"Being the leader in the automotive and industrial market segments, ISSI is delighted to win this prestigious award to be recognized for our leadership in quality, logistics, costs, support and innovation from the world's market leader in automotive and industrial products," said Lyn Zastrow, Vice President Automotive Business Unit at ISSI.



About ISSI ISSI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets: (i) automotive, (ii) communications, (iii) industrial, and medical, and (iv) digital consumer. ISSI's primary products are SRAM, DRAM, Flash memory which includes NOR flash, NAND flash and managed NAND solutions (eMMC), and analog and mixed signal integrated circuits. ISSI provides high-quality semiconductor products and has been a committed long-term supplier of memory products. ISSI is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at http://www.issi.com/



Contact: Lyn Zastrow Vice President Automotive Business Unit (408) 969-6600 lzastrow@issi.com Ron Kalakuntla Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing (408) 969-6600 rkalakuntla@issi.com