Ganapati plc - Directorate Change

1 August 2017

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Directors of Ganapati are pleased to announce that Mr Taku Sawada has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will continue to contribute to Ganapati's global expansion with his extensive knowledge of the gaming community.

Mr Taku Sawada takes over from Mr Yukio Ishihara who continues as a director and who will maintain his commitment to overseeing the strategic direction of the Company.

Mr Mitsuya Fujimoto has resigned as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. He will continue to contribute to the growth of Ganapati as Chief Executive Officer of Ganapati (Malta) Limited.

The above developments emphasise the commitment of the Board of Directors to ensuring that the executive structure of Ganapati meets the strategic requirements if it is to maximise the full potential of the markets in which it operates.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820