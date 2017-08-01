

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower than initially estimated in July, final data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.6 in July from 74-month high of 57.4 in June. The flash score was 56.8.



Nonetheless, the PMI has remained above the no-change mark of 50.0 for 49 successive months.



'The survey indicates that manufacturing output was growing at an annual rate of approximately 4 percent at the start of the third quarter, sustaining the best growth spell that the region has seen for six years,' Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



National surveys showed that the strongest improvements in operating conditions were registered in Austria, the Netherlands and Germany.



Solid increases were also seen in Italy, France, Ireland and Spain. Growth in France accelerated to one of the fastest rates in over six years.



The French factory PMI rose marginally to 54.9 from 54.8 in June. But the score was well below the flash 55.4.



Meanwhile, the IHS Markit/BME Germany manufacturing PMI dropped to 58.1 from 59.6 in June. The reading was also below the initial estimate of 58.3. The score signaled the weakest expansion since February.



