Brokers, buy-side organizations and vendors wishing to locate in Frankfurt's FR2 data center are being given a strategic advantage with a new Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service from Transaction Network Services (TNS).

TNS' new solution, which launched in a select list of markets last year, aims to reduce the complexity of remote data space and connectivity requirements and provide a lower cost alternative to financial market participants managing this infrastructure themselves.

Alex Walker, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of TNS' Financial Services Division, said: "We are helping financial market participants efficiently and effectively expand their operations into new venues and countries. Frankfurt is a major financial hub which is attracting growing levels of investment and our Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service facilitates faster market entry and the flexibility to grow as our clients' needs evolve.

"Our clients are not buying an off the shelf product but rather a dedicated service, including server hardware built to specific client requirements, that offers them a potential competitive advantage. We work as a valued partner allowing our clients to focus on their core business operations while we procure, stage and manage remote data center space which provides our customers a complete solution for their co-location and hosting requirements."

TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service includes providing facilities to host servers and a managed low latency data center network, as well as access to TNS' 2,000+ strong extranet financial community of interest which spans the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The fully managed solution sees resources deployed as required with TNS handling shipping, installation, fault resolution, moves, additions and changes.

Mr Walker said: "In addition to removing the burden of maintaining multiple vendor relationships, set up costs are minimal which is especially important for smaller organizations who may find the cost of new market entry prohibitive."

A variety of options are available, including shared rack and dedicated full rack space, scalable power to match hardware needs and the ability to choose a preferred operating system. Local and international connections are available, as well as low latency connectivity with on-net connections delivered within three days.

TNS opened its point-of-presence (POP) in Frankfurt's FR2 in 2015 and operates more than 125 POPs worldwide. Optimized for electronic trading, TNS' robust secure network is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including many of the world's most prominent and influential buy and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

The organization offers support for a full range of asset classes, as well as eCommerce and FIX connectivity, and TNS' services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. To find out more please visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

