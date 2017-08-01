

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturing growth accelerated more-than-expected in July, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Tuesday.



The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector rose to 55.1 in July from 54.2 in June. Economists had expected the index to climb to 54.5.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



In July, the acceleration in growth was boosted by stronger inflows of new work, higher levels of production, improved job creation, longer supplier delivery times and a slight increase in inventory holdings.



On the price front, costs pressures softened in July. Input prices rose at the slowest pace in over a year and selling pries rose for the fifteenth successive month.



