

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone flash preliminary GDP data for the second quarter is due. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8935 against the pound, 1.1417 against the Swiss franc, 1.1821 against the U.S. dollar and 130.38 against the yen.



