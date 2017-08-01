

Annual Report and Notice of AGM Puma VCT 8 plc (the 'Company')



Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company in respect of the financial period ended 28 February 2017 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 August 2017 have been posted to shareholders and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Copies are available on the Puma Investments website at: http://www.pumainvestments.co.uk/pages/view/investors-information-vcts



Enquiries: Graham Shore - Shore Capital 020 7408 4090



