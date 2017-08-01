Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that it has secured the services of Eagle GeoPhysics ("Eagle") based out of Quebec to conduct the airborne work program over Cruz's Ontario cobalt properties. The airborne survey is the first of several work programs that are being formulated.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "This is a very positive step forward for us as our goal is to get to work as soon as possible on these properties and we currently have more than sufficient cash on hand to undertake the multiple planned work programs and Eagle has extensive knowledge of the area around the Town of Cobalt. We currently have two drill permits in hand and anticipate approval on the others shortly. Cruz is set to be one of the most active junior cobalt companies in the coming months, with multiple work programs expected to commence in multiple Countries, States and Provinces."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the single largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500-acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935-acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

