CALGARY, ALBERTA and HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation") (HKSE: 2012) announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on or about 8:00 p.m. Calgary time on Sunday, August 13, 2017 (on or about 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong time on Monday, August 14, 2017) for the purposes of, amongst other matters, approving the interim results and report of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2017 and their publications.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Mr. Qiping Men and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Jeff Jingfeng Liu, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

(i)For identification purposes only

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability)

Contacts:

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Mr. Hong Luo

Chief Executive Officer

(1) 403-984-1450

investorrelations@sunshineoilsands.com

www.sunshineoilsands.com



