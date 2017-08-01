

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, as expected, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the first quarter.



On a yearly basis, growth accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent a quarter ago. The annual rate also matched economists' expectations.



The EU28 economy grew 0.6 percent on quarter after expanding 0.5 percent in the first quarter. Likewise, annual growth improved to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.



