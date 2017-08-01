WARREN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Prevalent, Inc., the leader in third-party risk management, announced today that Network Products Guide, a leading technology research and advisory guide, has named Prevalent's Synapse Exchange™ the Gold Winner for Best Vendor Risk Management in the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Awards®.

"Prevalent's Synapse Exchange was purpose-built to solve the need for more cost-effective, scalable solutions for third and fourth party vendor risk management," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO, Prevalent. "We're honored to be recognized by the IT World judges for our continued innovation in managing today's complex vendor ecosystem."

Based on Prevalent's revolutionary vertical vendor networks, Synapse Exchange is the industry's first purpose-built, unified platform for automated risk management and continuous threat monitoring. Synapse Exchange offers both enterprises and vendors a quick and easy way to share information, reducing the complexity inherent in building more robust third-party risk management programs.

New Offices Support Growing Demand

Prevalent also announced the opening of new regional offices in greater Boston and Washington D.C. to support the growth of its customer base and vendor community.

As a result of the rapid demand for Prevalent's third-party risk management platform, Prevalent recently opened new regional offices in the greater Boston and Washington D.C. areas. These facilities offer enhanced sales and service support for Prevalent's growing customer base, as well as provide access to some of the best security talent from industry and major universities. The new offices will also support expansion of Prevalent's Services, Development, and Sales teams in 2017 and beyond.

"The increasing proliferation of third-party data breaches has fueled demand for Prevalent's software and more than tripled the size of the company in 2016," said Brian Zeman, Chief Operations Officer, Prevalent. "With a world class management team, impressive financial backing and rapidly growing installed base of Fortune 1000 customers, Prevalent is poised to accelerate its lead in the third-party risk management market."

About the IT World Awards

The IT World Awards Program is an annual achievement and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices. The awards acknowledge the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

About Prevalent

Recently named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management, Prevalent, Inc. is helping global organizations manage and monitor the security threats and risks associated with third and fourth-party vendors. Prevalent introduced the only Unified Platform for Third-Party Risk Management and the first vendor evidence sharing portal with the release of Synapse Exchange. For more information regarding Prevalent, visit www.prevalent.net.

