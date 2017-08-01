More4Apps has been shortlisted in two categories for this year's UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards.

CEO John O'Keeffe, who was visiting More4Apps' California office at the time, said he was thrilled that the company's products and services are receiving the recognition.

"The fact that More4Apps has made the shortlist for these awards tells us that we've established a solid position in the UK market," O'Keeffe said.

"Our global team works very hard to exceed our customers' expectations, so UKOUG considering us in two award categories comes as a welcome acknowledgement of that."

More4Apps has been a UKOUG partner and exhibitor at local events since its formation.

The company specialises in making Oracle data imports quick, easy and accurate via a user-friendly Excel front end.

Gareth Swales, senior account executive in More4Apps' UK sales team, said he appreciates the recognition.

"It comes as a welcome nod to the hard work we do, the coherency of our team, and the presence we've established in the dynamic local market," Swales said.

The multinational team at More4Apps is excited at the company being shortlisted in the awards, particularly as it is the first time the company has entered.

More4Apps is running in the categories of UKOUG Data Integration Partner of the Year and UKOUG ISV Partner of the Year.

Voting is now open until 11 September, and UKOUG has streamlined the 2017 voting process to allow for one vote per category using a work email address.

It is the customers alone that hold the voting power to recognise the company they feel has served them well.

For information around the voting process and the award terms and conditions check out the Partner of the Year Awards website.

The tenth anniversary ceremony will take place at the Hurlingham Club, Putney on 12th October 2017. If you have any questions relating to the UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards get in touch with UKOUG.

Designed and developed with input from customers, More4Apps products enable users to easily upload and download Oracle data to improve business process efficiency and data accuracy.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005751/en/

Contacts:

More4Apps

Gary Farrow, +64 7 959 7160

gary.farrow@more4apps.com

www.more4apps.com