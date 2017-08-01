Automotive Embedded System Market Worth 7.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automotive Embedded System Marketby Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Type, Component (Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices), Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, and Safety & Security), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Automotive Embedded System Market is estimated to be USD 5.15 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 7.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.56%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse84 Market Data Tables and50 Figures spread through163 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Automotive Embedded System Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-embedded-system-market-11503846.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The increasing demand for electric vehicles, advanced safety, comfort, and convenience systems, and rising trend of vehicle electrification in the automotive industry are some of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=11503846

Safety & Security segment to hold the largest share of the Automotive Embedded System Market, by application type

The safety & security application is estimated to hold the largest share, by value, of the Automotive Embedded System Market in 2017. The mandatory installation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability systems in the U.S. and European countries has contributed to the growth of this application. Likewise, in India, airbags, ABS, and speed warning system will be mandatory for all cars from October 2018. The growing installation rate of various safety features in vehicles are the key drivers for the safety & security application market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=11503846

Sensor component To acquire the largest market share

The sensors component is estimated to hold the largest share of the Automotive Embedded System Market, by component type. The increasing number of electric vehicles and growing trend of vehicle electrification in the automobile industry have driven the growth of the automotive sensors market.

Asia-Pacific: The largest market for the Automotive Embedded System Market

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share, by value, of the Automotive Embedded System Market in 2017. The demand for automotive embedded system in this region is triggered by increasing vehicle production in developing nations such as China and India and the increasing number of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. The region is also the leading producer of automobiles in the world.

The report analyzes all major players in the Automotive Embedded System Market, including Continental AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).

Browse related reports:

Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle, Application, Off-Highway Vehicles, Electric Vehicle, Product (Wastegate, VGT, Throttle, Brake, EGR, Power Seat, Grille Shutter, HVAC, Headlamp, and Piezoelectric), and Region - Global forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-actuators-market-166095652.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/automotive-and-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets