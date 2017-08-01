All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

All Star is pleased to announce that it has placed 72,000,000 ordinary shares 0.01p in the Company at a price of 0.075p per share raising £54,000

Money raised will be used for general working capital purposes. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. The 72,000,000 ordinary shares will be immediately admitted to trading on NEX Exchange. Following the placing the Company has ordinary shares in issue of 1,075,831,888.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

07963-455663

NEX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 72130880