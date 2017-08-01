The $165 million PV plant will be constructed by local company KBEnterprises with the support of ABB.

The government of Kazakhstan's Akmola Region has announced in a press release that the Kazakh investment company KBEnterprises is planning the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant near Kabanbay, Tselinograd District, in the north of the country.

The government said the $165 million project will be built on a 300 hectare surface by the EPC contractor Sumec Clean Energy International Co. Ltd., and that construction works will be implemented with the support of Switzerland-headquartered power electronics company ABB.

Astana-based KBEnterprises is an investment firm specializing in the development of solar, wind, hydro and biomass projects. According to the Astana Times, ...

