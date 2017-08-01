PetroEnergy's clean energy subsidiary receives environmental clearances for construction of 10 MW solar PV plant in the country. Project is the oil firm's second solar foray.

PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC), a subsidiary of Philippine oil company PetroEnergy, has this week been granted environmental clearance for the construction of a planned 10 MW solar PV plant in the country.

As disclosed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, the solar project has secured the necessary environmental compliance certificate (ECC) from the Region 4-B unit of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and also the green-light from the Palawan Council ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...