Forbes Ventures Plc - Corporate Update

1 August 2017

Forbes Ventures

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Corporate Update

Further to the announcement of 30 May 2017, Forbes is pleased to announce that the Company is making progress in completing the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2016 and will make a further announcement as soon as possible.

In addition, since the end of the financial year, the Directors of Forbes have been reviewing the Company's portfolio of investments and expect to be able to announce a refocused portfolio and investment strategy alongside its audited results.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

