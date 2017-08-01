sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Forbes Ventures Plc - Corporate Update

PR Newswire
London, August 1

1 August 2017

Forbes Ventures

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Corporate Update

Further to the announcement of 30 May 2017, Forbes is pleased to announce that the Company is making progress in completing the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2016 and will make a further announcement as soon as possible.

In addition, since the end of the financial year, the Directors of Forbes have been reviewing the Company's portfolio of investments and expect to be able to announce a refocused portfolio and investment strategy alongside its audited results.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss - Non-Executive Chairman
+44 20 3301 9346

NEX Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

+44 20 7469 0930

© 2017 PR Newswire