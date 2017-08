BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless claims declined more than expected in July, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Tuesday.



The number of unemployed decreased by 9,000 in July from June compared to the expected fall of 5,000.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.7 percent, in line with expectations. The figure was the lowest since the reunification in 1990.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX