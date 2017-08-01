BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Number and class of securities originally listed and

the date of admission

7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006

6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014

1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014

1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014

2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 3 February 2015

2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 29 May 2015

10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 29 June 2015

300,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 14 November 2016

500,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 12 December 2016