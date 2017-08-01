sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2017 | 11:48
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, August 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FCA

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Date: 1 August 2017

Name of applicant:BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 1 February 2017 To: 31 July 2017
Balance under scheme from previous return:2,825,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been
increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme
during period:		0 ordinary shares of 1p each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		2,825,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
Number and class of securities originally listed and
the date of admission		7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006
6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014
1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014
1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014
2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 3 February 2015
2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 29 May 2015
10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 29 June 2015
300,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 14 November 2016
500,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each on 12 December 2016
Total number of securities in issue at the end of
the period		118,768,000

Name of contact:Ms S Beynsberger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

SIGNED BY Signed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary, BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.


© 2017 PR Newswire