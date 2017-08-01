

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as British manufacturing growth accelerated more-than-expected in July.



Survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that the Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector rose to 55.1 in July from 54.2 in June. Economists had expected the index to climb to 54.5.



In July, the acceleration in growth was boosted by stronger inflows of new work, higher levels of production, improved job creation, longer supplier delivery times and a slight increase in inventory holdings



Risk-on mood prevailed after a private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity rose last month to its highest level in four months.



The currency has been trading in a positive territory against its most major rivals in the Asian session amid risk appetite.



The pound rose back to 1.3230 against the greenback, heading to pierce its early near a 1-year high of 1.3239. If the pound-greenback pair extends rise, 1.35 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The pound climbed to a 5-day high of 145.94 against the Japanese yen, after having fallen to 145.41 at 10:15 pm ET. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 148.00 area.



The pound recovered to 1.2783 against the Swiss franc, not far from its 2-1/2-month peak of 1.2796 hit at 3:00 am ET. The pound is poised to locate resistance around the 1.32 mark.



The pound reversed from its early low of 0.8964 against the euro, rising to a 5-day high of 0.8928. On the upside, 0.88 is likely seen as the next resistance for the pound.



Preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed that the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, as expected, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the first quarter.



Looking ahead, Markit's U.S. and Canada PMI reports for July, U.S. personal income and spending data for June, U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for July and U.S. construction spending for June are slated for release in the New York session.



