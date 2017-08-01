Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 31 July 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 8,609,672 Income Shares of £0.25 each. The Company holds no shares in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 8,609,672. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

