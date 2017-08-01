NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) announced today that it has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with Mjardin Management, LLC ("Mjardin") and GHD Services, Inc. ("GHD") to pursue turnkey cannabis related business opportunities in North America.

This MOU outlines an effort between the Parties to provide coordinated resources, expert knowledge, certifications, legal support, engineering, training and technology that would allow an organization seeking entry into the cannabis industry a plug-and-play solution enabling rapid set-up and speed-to-market anywhere along the logistics network from cultivator to physician and dispensary. A particular focus is placed on opportunities as they may be created within Historically Black Colleges or Universities ("HBCUs") across the United States.

In 2014, Dewmar started looking at the cannabis industry and asking themselves what is needed to create best practices and standards in the industry to protect growers, consumers, patients and various stakeholders in the marketplace. As part of that effort, Dewmar identified companies that were developing innovative methods and high standards in their respective fields as it relates to the business of cannabis. A collateral benefit of that effort was being able to work with other organizations in the cannabis industry and to form a pool of resources that would allow Dewmar to accelerate project deployment. After all three companies concluded that there were more business opportunities in the industry than the companies can pursue alone, they decided to formalize their pool of resources into an MOU agreement and offer it to the marketplace.

"We are positioning ourselves at Dewmar International to be on the forefront of the national cannabis boom to be the first Company in line to assist Colleges and Universities, especially HBCUs to be leaders in cannabis cultivation research and formulation development so that it can be readily transformed into millions of dollars of perpetual royalties for years to come for the institutions of higher education," said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "We believe that by partnering with Mjardin; their level of expertise to assist us with facility design, operational cost estimates, compliance support, equipment and materials procurement, staffing plans, recruitment and training will be unmatched within the industry," Dr. Moran continued.

Dewmar states that with the inclusion of GHD, it has the only turnkey offering that establishes a one-stop shop for organizations wanting to enter into the cannabis market to bring the fragmented pieces together as one solution for entry, growth and expansion while maintaining product standards and consistency across the supply chain.

About Mjardin

MJardin Management is a highly specialized professional cannabis cultivation management company that provides turnkey cannabis cultivation management services. Our experience, technical expertise, unceasing pursuit of industry innovations and adherence to best practices allow MJardin to provide our clients with best-in-class service. Mjardin's mission is to provide long-term marijuana cultivation solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and in-turn add profits to our clients' bottom line. MJardin is able to assist with cannabis cultivation in all legal markets including CBD-only, medical, and recreational/adult-use.

About GHD Engineering

GHD Engineering is one of the world's leading professional services companies operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. We provide engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion; the longest placement period of all relaxation beverages in Walmart's history and Kush Cakes; the top selling relaxation brownie in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

