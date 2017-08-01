

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were trading higher on Tuesday on global growth optimism after the latest survey from Caixin revealed the manufacturing sector in China picked up steam in July amid increase in both output and new orders.



Meanwhile, the euro was little changed after the release of Eurozone manufacturing and GDP data.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a slower than expected pace in July, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The manufacturing PMI fell to 56.6 from a 74-month high of 57.4 in June. The flash score was 56.8.



The German manufacturing PMI dropped to 58.1 from 59.6 in June, signaling the weakest expansion since February.



Separately, the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed.



GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially, as expected, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the first quarter. On a yearly basis, growth accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent a quarter ago.



The benchmark DAX was up 48 points or 0.40 percent at 12,165 in late opening deals after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Fresenius rallied 2 percent and Fresenius Medical Care advanced 1.7 percent after reporting strong Q2 results.



HeidelbergCement added 0.8 percent even as it posted flat second-quarter sales and a small decline in earnings.



Infineon Technologies edged down marginally despite the chipmaker reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and affirming its full-year outlook.



