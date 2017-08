The German solar inverter specialist has increased its earnings forecast for the year to between €900m and €950m as orders swell.

SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA), the German developer of solar inverters, has revised upwards its earnings and sales forecast for 2017 following a strong first half (H1) of the year.

The company now expects sales to reach between €900 million and €950 million this fiscal year, up from a projected €830 million to €900 ...

