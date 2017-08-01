Although the amount of investment remains undisclosed, Shell's involvement is likely to support substantial expansion of Sunseap's solar production activities in Singapore and beyond.

Shell Technology Ventures B.V., a corporate venturing arm of petroleum giant Royal Dutch Shell, has announced today an investment in clean energy integrator Sunseap, which is headquartered in Singapore and active in the Asia Pacific solar sector.

Shell's financial commitment remains undisclosed at this point, but Sunseap Group has confirmed that it has secured a number of utility-scale solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...