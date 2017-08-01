Uptime Institute Expands Data Center Leadership to Turkey

Brings Global Uptime Institute Symposium Series to the Region to Explore IT Infrastructure Trends and Innovation

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Uptime Institute, the globally recognized data center authority today announced that due to significant regional demand and data center growth, it is expanding its highly successful Symposium series to include Istanbul, Turkey. Symposium 2017: Turkey will take place on November 29th at the Istanbul Marriott Hotel Sisli. This highly-focused service provider and end-user event is designed to bring executives and industry leaders together to share ideas on key issues currently facing data center owners and operators in the region.

In the Turkish market, new data center capacity is being added and certified by Uptime Institute at a rate that continues to outpace markets in Western, Eastern and Central Europe. This trend is largely driven by the Turkish government's vision for increasing the ICT sector's GDP contribution from 2.9 percent to 8 percent by 2026. As a whole, the region is focused on building a world class digital ecosystem across government, financial services, telecommunications and service provider sectors in order to support domestic and international trade.

The Symposium 2017: Turkey agenda is tailor-made for Infrastructure Leadership and Operations stakeholders who are focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of their business-critical infrastructure. It will address key strategies for deploying data centers that are reliable, efficient, and adaptive, with the ultimate goal of achieving IT infrastructure excellence.

The one-day program features case studies from leading IT organizations throughout the country, industry panels and keynotes from expert speakers on topics including:

Risk Management for IT Infrastructure

Data Center Design Trends and Challenges in Turkey

Common Operations Pitfalls in Even the Most Advanced Data Centers

An early preview of Symposium 2017: Turkey speakers includes:

Lee Kirby , President, Uptime Institute

, President, Uptime Institute Andy Lawrence , Research Director, Datacenter Technologies and Eco-Efficient IT, 451 Research

, Research Director, Datacenter Technologies and Eco-Efficient IT, 451 Research Philip Collerton , Managing Director EMEA, Uptime Institute

"In today's digital-centric business landscape, data center owners and operators are under considerable pressure to design and operate their mission-critical infrastructure to meet increasingly rigorous standards," said Phil Collerton, managing director, Uptime Institute, EMEA. "Industry executives in Turkey especially are experiencing the gravity of these requirements due to sustained IT infrastructure investments across the public and private sectors in the region. Our Symposium 2017: Turkey program will leave attendees with tangible, actionable strategies for designing, deploying and maintaining data centers that are reliable, efficient, and responsive to the business environment."

Infrastructure leadership and operations professionals interested in attending can request an invitation here.

About Uptime Institute:

Uptime Institute is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted globalstandardfor the proper design, build and operation of data centers - the backbone of the digital economy.For over 20 years, Uptime Institute has been providingcustomers with theassurancethat their digital infrastructurecanperform at a levelthatis consistent with their business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. Withits data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, andaccreditededucational curriculum for data center professionals,Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute hasbecome thedefactostandard fordata centerreliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enabletheir digital-centric business success.

Uptime Institute has office locations throughout the world, including those in North and South America, Europe, U.A.E., Russia, and Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540843/Uptime_Institute_Logo.jpg