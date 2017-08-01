GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Launches Phase Two Drilling Program

The Gold Drop Property Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the "Company" or "GGX") GGX Gold is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of drilling and the beginning of phase two drilling on the Gold Drop Property near Greenwood, BC. The drill program is targeting the C.O.D. Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style gold and silver bearing quartz vein in the Gold Drop Southwest zone.

To view an image of the Gold drop zone, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/18039_ggximage1.jpg

The first phase of diamond drilling consisted of 15 drill holes totaling 2500 feet (762 meters). The drilling commenced south of the C.O.D. mine shaft and progressed systematically to the north. The first phase of drilling was to confirm mineralization in the first section of the exposed vein under the series of channel samples that were completed and announced on July 19, 2017. As well the company wanted to determine depth and the dip of the vein exposed at surface. Drilling to date has confirmed the vein to a vertical depth of 120 feet (36.6 meters), being open at depth. The first phase of drilling also intersected additional unexpected veining of which additional drilling is required to delineate. Of note, drill hole COD17-14 (which was drilled at 75° dip perpendicular to the surface vein) intersected a 55 foot (16.8 meters) core length interval of intensely mineralized quartz vein(s). Pyrite, chalcopyrite, possible telluride and visible gold have been observed in the COD17-14 drill core.

To see am image of core length, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/18039_ggximage2.jpg

Drill core is being geologically logged and sampled at the Greenwood facility. Core samples are being delivered to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver to be analyzed for gold by screen metallic fire assay and for 48 other elements by Four Acid and ICP-MS. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals.

To view an image of cores being logged, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/18039_ggximage3.jpg

Upon a review of the first 15 drill holes which had encouraging visual results from down hole intercepts, combined with the positive results received from the second batch of channel samples announced July 26, 2017, management has initiated a second phase drill program.

To view an image of a core sample, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/18039_ggximage4.jpg

The second phase of diamond drilling will consist of up to 30 drill holes continuing to test the northern extension of the C.O.D. vein.

Earlier this year The Company exposed 160 meters of the C.O.D Vein by means of excavator trenching. The vein is still open in both directions. The vein has been channel sampled at 1.5-meter intervals across an average sample width of one meter. To date analytical results for 68 channel samples have been received, with samples returning anomalous to high-grade values for gold, up to 43.2 g/t Gold and 224 g/t Silver (News release of July 26, 2017).

The Company also announces it has granted 800,000 options at an exercise price of $0.20. The options are exercisable for five years and will be canceled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company.

To view a map of the region, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/18039_ggximage5.png

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

Mr. Jack Singh: 604-720-6598 E-mail: ir@ggxgold.com

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.