Global ENT Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2021: Social Stigma & a Lack of Awareness Remain Key Challenges Facing the Market

The "Global ENT Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ENT devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global ENT Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances. ENT devices have become much more technologically advanced than ever before and its continuously advancing. Advances in radiologic imaging have potentially increased the practitioner's diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in ENT surgery. This is mainly in two particular areas: in-office CT scanning or point-of-care CT (POC-CT), and intraoperative CT scanning (IO-CT).

According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing geriatric population. Every nation in the world is encountering an increase in the number and proportion of older people in their populace. Aging population has become one of the most significant social transformations of the modern century with implications for nearly all sectors of society, including labor and financial markets, the demand for goods and services such as housing, social protection, and transportation as well as family structures and intergenerational ties.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is social stigma and lack of awareness. Individuals with hearing loss need to manage adopting their life with hearing devices. In fact, individuals hold up for a normal of seven years before getting hearing devices after noticing their hearing loss. According to the Journal of Medical Professionals with Hearing Losses, people consider deaf and hard of hearing individual with a mixture of fear, disrespect, dislike, misunderstanding, and pity. Many had this misconception that individuals with hearing loss did not have the capacity to be educated, and it remained until mid-1700s when people began considering that youth with hearing loss could in fact learn.

Key vendors



Medtronic

Cochlear

OLYMPUS

Smith & Nephew

Siemens Healthineers



Other prominent vendors



Acclarent (subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)

Atos Medical

Avada Audiology & Hearing Care

Bernafon

Beltone

GN ReSound

HOYA

KARL STORZ

Miracle-Ear

Rexton

Sonova Holding

Stryker

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Sonic Innovations

Widex

William Demant Holding



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/649hbb/global_ent

