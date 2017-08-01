Global ENT Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2021: Social Stigma & a Lack of Awareness Remain Key Challenges Facing the Market

DUBLIN, Aug 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global ENT Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ENT devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global ENT Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is technological advances. ENT devices have become much more technologically advanced than ever before and its continuously advancing. Advances in radiologic imaging have potentially increased the practitioner's diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in ENT surgery. This is mainly in two particular areas: in-office CT scanning or point-of-care CT (POC-CT), and intraoperative CT scanning (IO-CT).
According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing geriatric population. Every nation in the world is encountering an increase in the number and proportion of older people in their populace. Aging population has become one of the most significant social transformations of the modern century with implications for nearly all sectors of society, including labor and financial markets, the demand for goods and services such as housing, social protection, and transportation as well as family structures and intergenerational ties.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is social stigma and lack of awareness. Individuals with hearing loss need to manage adopting their life with hearing devices. In fact, individuals hold up for a normal of seven years before getting hearing devices after noticing their hearing loss. According to the Journal of Medical Professionals with Hearing Losses, people consider deaf and hard of hearing individual with a mixture of fear, disrespect, dislike, misunderstanding, and pity. Many had this misconception that individuals with hearing loss did not have the capacity to be educated, and it remained until mid-1700s when people began considering that youth with hearing loss could in fact learn.
Key vendors
- Medtronic
- Cochlear
- OLYMPUS
- Smith & Nephew
- Siemens Healthineers
Other prominent vendors
- Acclarent (subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)
- Atos Medical
- Avada Audiology & Hearing Care
- Bernafon
- Beltone
- GN ReSound
- HOYA
- KARL STORZ
- Miracle-Ear
- Rexton
- Sonova Holding
- Stryker
- Starkey Hearing Technologies
- Sonic Innovations
- Widex
- William Demant Holding
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/649hbb/global_ent
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716