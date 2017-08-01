Elsevier Updates Authoritative Reference on all Facets of Learning and Memory

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced an updated version of the most authoritative resource available on the study of learning and memory and its mechanisms. Learning and Memory: A Comprehensive Reference, Second Edition incorporates the expertise of more than 150 outstanding investigators in the field, providing a 'one-stop' collection of reputable information with easy cross-referencing of related articles. Editor-in-Chief John H. Byrne has ensured that the new edition includes chapters that reflect state-of-the-art references to promote understanding and further research, with expanded coverage of sleep and memory, neuromodulators in memory processing, neurogenesis, epigenetics and working memory. At the same time, Elsevier announced six additional new neuroscience and psychology books.

Learning and Memory: A Comprehensive Reference, Second Edition includes further reading for each chapter to help readers continue their research. There is also a glossary of key terms to assist users who are unfamiliar with neuroscience terminology. This major reference work is aimed at postgraduate students, cognitive scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, psychiatrists, neurobiologists and neurologists. It is an essential resource for libraries, neuroscience and neurobiology departments, memory centers and institutes.

Dr. Byrne is the June and Virgil Waggoner Professor and Chair, Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy, University of Texas Medical School at Houston. An internationally acclaimed neuroscientist, he received his Ph.D. under the direction of Nobel Prize winner, Dr. Eric Kandel. Dr. Byrne is a prolific author, and the Editor-in-Chief of the journal Learning & Memory.

The seven new neuroscience and psychology titles are:

-Learning and Memory: A Comprehensive Reference, Second Edition, edited by John H. Byrne

-Human Brain in Standard MNI Space: A Comprehensive Pocket Atlas by Juergen Mai and Milan Majtanik

-Models of Seizures and Epilepsy, Second Edition, edited by Asla Pitkänen, Paul Buckmaster, Aristea S Galanopoulou and Solomon Moshé

-Nanotechnology Methods for Neurological Diseases and Brain Tumors: Drug Delivery across the Blood-Brain Barrier, edited by Yasemin Gürsoy Özdemir, Sibel Bozdag Pehlivan and Emine Sekerdag

-Executive Functions in Health and Disease, edited by Elkhonon Goldberg

-Handbook of Categorization in Cognitive Science, Second Edition, edited by Henri Cohen and Claire Lefebvre

-Therapist's Guide to Clinical Intervention: The 1-2-3's of Treatment Planning, Third Edition by Sharon L. Johnson

In order to meet content needs in neuroscience and psychology, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of neuroscientists and psychologists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

