

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Tuesday as oil prices surged above $50 a barrel and a private measure of Chinese manufacturing activity hit its highest level in four months in July, adding to optimism that the Chinese economy is performing better than previously thought.



Closer home, Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a slower than expected pace in July, final data from IHS Markit showed. The manufacturing PMI fell to 56.6 from a 74-month high of 57.4 in June. The flash score was 56.8.



The French factory PMI rose marginally to 54.9 from 54.8 in June, but the score was well below the flash 55.4.



Separately, the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed.



GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially, as expected, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the first quarter. On a yearly basis, growth accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent a quarter ago.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points or 0.54 percent at 5,121 in late opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower in the previous session.



BNP Paribas shares rallied 1.5 percent. The real estate arm of the bank is acquiring U.K. property services group Strutt & Parker for an undisclosed amount.



Total SA also advanced 1.5 percent after crude oil futures surged to settle above the key psychological level of $50 a barrel overnight.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX