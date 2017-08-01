

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $363.0 million, or $1.65 per share. This was higher than $313.8 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $2.12 billion. This was up from $1.91 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $363.0 Mln. vs. $313.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q3): $2.12 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.70 Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 - $6.25



