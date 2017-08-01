sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

120,00 Euro		-2,477
-2,02 %
WKN: 854912 ISIN: US0091581068 Ticker-Symbol: AP3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,80
122,18
13:42
119,87
122,25
13:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC120,00-2,02 %