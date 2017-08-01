

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) increased fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $6.20 to $6.25, which at midpoint, is up $0.10 from prior guidance and represents an increase of 10 percent over last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.16 per share for fiscal 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, Air Products expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.65 to $1.70 per share, which at midpoint, represents an increase of 12 percent over last year. Analysts project fourth-quarter earnings of $1.67 per share.



The capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is about $1 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.



