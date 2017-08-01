CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced a new distribution partnership with HotelsByDay, the premier provider of day-stay hotel spaces that was recently featured on "Shark Tank." This will allow corporate day-stay travelers all over the United States to schedule a preferred vehicle that will transport the traveler to and from the hotel space. They also announced a partnership with Roomstorm, the comprehensive re-accommodation solution, a platform for airlines and hotels to solve for overbooked guests, travelers who missed flight connections, or planeload passengers from cancelled flights.

FlitWays' Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "FlitWays strives to make reliable and affordable ground transportation available for business travelers. We are seeing real traction as we have extended our service as a true seamless door-to-door travel solution. These partnerships give clients the flexibility to integrate and easily expense their ground transportation needs."

Founder & CEO of HotelsByDay, Yannis Moati, commented, "As a travel agent and tour operator for 15 years, I personally faced the problem of feeling the pain of travel combined with rigid check-in and check-outs for my clients and for myself. I wanted to use modern tech tools to solve this problem, and turn hospitality hospitable again. We turned to FlitWays as we are constantly seeking to ease the pain of travel. After careful consideration, it was obvious to us that they know how to handle smooth car transfers for our industry."

FlitWays plans to expand distribution partnerships with other travel industry organizations to make reliable and affordable ground transportation available to corporate and enterprise customers worldwide. This is part of an on-going expansion plan to increase visibility to an enormous market of potential clients.

About FlitWays:

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers enterprise ground transportation solution for businesses in 170 cities around the world. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles. FlitWays provides businesses with enterprise suite and integrated booking tools that helps business to manage their global ground transportation through a secured platform that fits the way businesses travel.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com.

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov and further Company press releases.

