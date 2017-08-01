PUEBLO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: CGRW) -- A Liaison and Consultant providing turnkey solutions to licensed growers -- CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. announces the completion of construction for three (3) additional IGC Ranger Series 2000 Climate Controlled Greenhouses at its lease holdings at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Grow Facility. Phase I & II of the Five Phase Master Plan have now been completed bringing the total production capability to 23,480 square feet.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, stated, "We first announced the addition of these Ranger Series 2000 Climate Controlled Greenhouses in early January 2017 and we worked diligently over the winter months to bring them on line. Once again, NuGro Industries, Inc., the developer of the property, has demonstrated a 100% commitment in providing CannaGrow Holdings and the licensed grower, Category One Botanicals LLC, with whatever is needed to become a major provider of legal cannabis for the recreational market in the State of Colorado."

Janovec went on to say, "Now that we have completed Phase I & II of the Five Phase Master Plan for the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Cultivation Facility, we can start focusing on the final three (3) phases and the expanded production capabilities that will bring to the facility. CannaGrow will also continue as the Huerfano County liaison/representative for SGD Holdings, LTD. as the company works to finalize the planning, permitting, and future construction of a large capacity Extraction/Processing Facility on our lease holdings at the Colorado Buffalo Ranch."

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., the Liaison and Representative for NuGro Industries, will continue in its capacity of providing oversight as the Facilities Manager, working with the State/County Agencies and Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower for the facilities. The completion of this project will now provide the company the basis to begin generating revenues from Licensed Growers subleasing the Turnkey facilities being built to the specifications of CannaGrow COO, Dr. John P. Janovec, and Consultant, Jason Wells.

About CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. has entered the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry as a Lessor, Liaison, and Consultant to licensed Growers providing them with turnkey Growing Facilities in the State of Colorado. The Company intends to expand this business model within this industry as business opportunities evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. does not and will not, until Federal law allows, grow, harvest, distribute or sell marijuana or any substance that violate the laws of the United States of America.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2016, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar years 2016 and 2017, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

The information contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "may," "could," "possibly," "feel," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's uncertain profitability, need for significant capital, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of its services, competition, limited service facilities, dependence on technological developments and protection of its intellectual property. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein.

CONTACT:



CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.

Delmar Janovec

Investor Relations

info@cannagrowholdings.com

http://www.cannagrowholdings.com/



