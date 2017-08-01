Global High-end Inertial System Industry 2017 Market Report: Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global high-end inertial systems market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2016 and is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period 2017-2022, to reach USD 3.63 billion by the end of 2022.

The report provides the detailed analysis of high-end inertial systems, which is broadly segmented into high-end accelerometers, high-end gyroscopes and high-end IMU. The high-end IMU segment can be characterized as highly dynamic with a strong emphasis on achieving robust performance over a wide range of applications. Industrial IMUs cater to a broad range of positioning and motion-based applications ranging from construction vehicles, autopilot systems and feedback control units in integrated systems to small, intelligent, automobile control units employed for commercial purposes, used in security and maintenance systems.

On the other hand, the high-end accelerometers are primarily used in high-grade applications for calculating the magnitude and direction of acceleration. Defense and military high-end accelerometer market have been dominated by electromechanical-based devices, which offered very high performance but were quite expensive and fragile. The various applications of high-end IMU are covered in the application segment, which comprises of industrial, defense, aerospace, land and naval applications. The high-end accelerometers segment is sub-segmented based on grade and performance into tactical, navigation, industrial and automotive applications.

The report also provides detailed analysis of the impact of advancements in MEMS technology on the overall market and technological innovations in fabrication and micro-machining. The overall market has been majorly driven by the factors like emergence of MEMS technology and inclination of the growth towards the defense and aerospace. The report further assess feasibility of new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered.

The report will answer the following key questions:

Who are the major manufacturers of high-end inertial system industry globally? What are the types and applications of high-end inertial system? What is the market share of each type and application? Overall global economic impact on high-end inertial system industry and development trend of IMU and accelerometer industry. What are the key market trends driving the growth of the high-end inertial system market? What are the high-end inertial system market challenges to market growth? What are the high-end inertial system market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global high-end inertial system market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the high-end inertial system market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc. To provide geographical revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World. To assess high-end gyroscope and accelerometer technologies, markets and player dynamics To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global High-end inertial system market.



