Affirms Midpoint of 2017 Earnings Guidance

Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that net income and operating earnings per share were $1.15 for the second quarter of 2017. Net income per share in the second quarter of 2017 was up 7 percent over the second quarter of 2016. Operating earnings per share, which exclude $1 million of acquisition integration charges in the second quarters of both 2017 and 2016, were also up 7 percent over the second quarter of 2016.

Sales in the second quarter of 2017 were $5.1 billion, up 1 percent over the same period in 2016. The sales increase consisted of 2 percent growth in organic sales partially offset by a 1 percent decline from negative currency translation.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our second quarter net income and operating earnings per share were at the high end of our guidance range. Coming into the quarter, we had expected organic sales would be up between 1 and 2 percent and negative currency translation would be 1.5 percent. Our organic sales grew 2 percent, the high end of our guidance range, and negative currency impacted sales 1 percent, less than we had expected. Organic growth of 2 percent was the same growth rate we experienced in the first quarter of 2017.

"Segment margins in the second quarter were 15.6 percent," said Arnold. "Excluding restructuring costs of $27 million incurred in the segments in the quarter, segment margins were 16.2 percent. This represents a step up of 1.4 percentage points over the first quarter of 2017.

"Operating cash flow in the second quarter was $574 million," said Arnold. "We continued to return substantial cash to our shareholders, repurchasing $210 million of our shares in the quarter, making our first half repurchases a total of $465 million.

"For full year 2017, we are narrowing our guidance range by 5 cents at the top and bottom of the range. As a result, we now expect net income and operating earnings per share to be between $4.50 and $4.70. This represents a 9 percent increase at the midpoint of our guidance over 2016," said Arnold. "We anticipate net income and operating earnings per share for the third quarter of 2017 to be between $1.20 and $1.30."

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Products segment were $1.8 billion, up 1 percent over the second quarter of 2016. Organic sales were up 2 percent partially offset by negative currency translation of 1 percent. Operating profits, excluding acquisition integration charges of $1 million during the quarter, were $315 million, down 2 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

"Operating margins in the second quarter were 17.5 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $11 million, 18.1 percent," said Arnold. "Margins increased 0.5 percentage point over the first quarter of 2017, excluding restructuring costs in both quarters.

"Orders in the second quarter were up 3 percent over the second quarter of 2016, driven by growth in the Americas and APAC, while EMEA was flat," said Arnold. "We saw particular strength in the Americas in industrial controls."

Sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment were $1.4 billion, down 1 percent from the second quarter of 2016. Organic sales were flat and currency translation was negative 1 percent. Segment operating profits were $194 million, up 9 percent over the second quarter of 2016.

"Operating margins were 13.7 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $5 million, 14.1 percent," said Arnold. "The 2.3 percentage point increase in margins over the first quarter of 2017, excluding restructuring costs in both quarters, was due to a more favorable mix of projects and higher recovery of material cost increases.

"Orders in the second quarter were down 2 percent from the second quarter of 2016, due to declines in EMEA and APAC," said Arnold. "The decline in EMEA was principally due to lower large project orders from the Middle East, while the decline in APAC reflects the impact of an unusually large utility order in the second quarter of 2016."

Hydraulics segment sales were $633 million, up 7 percent over the second quarter of 2016. Organic sales were up 9 percent partially offset by negative currency translation of 2 percent. Operating profits in the second quarter were $74 million, an increase of 25 percent over the second quarter of 2016, with the increase driven by higher organic revenues and lower restructuring costs.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 11.7 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $8 million, 13.0 percent," said Arnold. "The 1.2 percentage point increase in margins over the first quarter of 2017, excluding restructuring costs in both quarters, was due to incremental sales and the benefits from our restructuring program.

"Hydraulics orders in the second quarter of 2017 were up 32 percent over the second quarter of 2016, with solid growth in all geographic regions," said Arnold. "We continued to see order strength from both OEMs and distributors."

Aerospace segment sales were $437 million, down 2 percent from the second quarter of 2016, entirely driven by negative currency translation. Operating profits in the second quarter were $81 million, down 2 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 18.5 percent," said Arnold. "Orders in the quarter were up 12 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016. We saw strength across all our major end markets, with the exception of military rotorcraft."

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $846 million, up 2 percent over the second quarter of 2016. Organic sales were up 1 percent and currency translation was up 1 percent. Operating profits in the second quarter were $139 million, up 1 percent over the second quarter of 2016.

"Operating margins in the quarter were 16.4 percent, and excluding restructuring costs of $3 million, 16.8 percent," said Arnold. "The 2.8 percentage point increase in margin over the first quarter of 2017, excluding restructuring costs in both quarters, was due to incremental sales and the benefits from our restructuring program.

"We also closed our previously announced Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture on July 31," said Arnold. "We're pleased the JV closed on schedule and we're looking forward to working with Cummins."

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Notice of conference call: Eaton's conference call to discuss its second quarter results is available to all interested parties as a live audio webcast today at 10 a.m. United States Eastern time via a link on the center of Eaton's home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline on the home page. Also available on the website prior to the call will be a presentation on second quarter results, which will be covered during the call

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning third quarter and full-year 2017 operating earnings and net income per share. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company's comparative financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 are available on the company's website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales 5,132 5,080 9,980 9,893 Cost of products sold 3,450 3,419 6,760 6,710 Selling and administrative expense 902 897 1,787 1,789 Research and development expense 150 149 293 298 Interest expense net 60 57 121 114 Other expense (income) net 5 (15 (13 Income before income taxes 570 553 1,034 995 Income tax expense 54 61 86 100 Net income 516 492 948 895 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 515 491 947 895 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted 1.15 1.07 2.10 1.95 Basic 1.15 1.08 2.12 1.96 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 448.6 458.3 449.8 459.0 Basic 446.3 457.0 447.5 457.8 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share 0.60 0.57 1.20 1.14 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to operating earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 515 491 947 895 Excluding acquisition integration charges (after-tax) 1 1 1 Operating earnings 515 492 948 896 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted 1.15 1.07 2.10 1.95 Excluding per share impact of acquisition integration charges (after-tax) Operating earnings per ordinary share 1.15 1.07 2.10 1.95 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (In millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales Electrical Products 1,802 1,784 3,514 3,464 Electrical Systems and Services 1,414 1,429 2,747 2,771 Hydraulics 633 589 1,220 1,140 Aerospace 437 447 865 892 Vehicle 846 831 1,634 1,626 Total net sales 5,132 5,080 9,980 9,893 Segment operating profit Electrical Products 314 322 611 593 Electrical Systems and Services 194 178 349 337 Hydraulics 74 59 134 100 Aerospace 81 83 160 163 Vehicle 139 137 247 255 Total segment operating profit 802 779 1,501 1,448 Corporate Amortization of intangible assets (96 (98 (190 (198 Interest expense net (60 (57 (121 (114 Pension and other postretirement benefits expense (11 (13 (22 (27 Other corporate expense net (65 (58 (134 (114 Income before income taxes 570 553 1,034 995 Income tax expense 54 61 86 100 Net income 516 492 948 895 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (1 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 515 491 947 895 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 (In millions) Assets Current assets Cash 312 543 Short-term investments 525 203 Accounts receivable net 3,813 3,560 Inventory 2,393 2,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 444 381 Total current assets 7,487 6,941 Property, plant and equipment net 3,530 3,443 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 13,478 13,201 Other intangible assets 5,410 5,514 Deferred income taxes 443 360 Other assets 1,007 960 Total assets 31,355 30,419 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 846 14 Current portion of long-term debt 1,495 1,552 Accounts payable 1,885 1,718 Accrued compensation 338 379 Other current liabilities 1,745 1,822 Total current liabilities 6,309 5,485 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 6,264 6,711 Pension liabilities 1,578 1,659 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 364 368 Deferred income taxes 316 321 Other noncurrent liabilities 930 934 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,452 9,993 Shareholders' equity Eaton shareholders' equity 15,552 14,897 Noncontrolling interests 42 44 Total equity 15,594 14,941 Total liabilities and equity 31,355 30,419 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution).

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include operating earnings, operating earnings per ordinary share, and operating profit before acquisition integration charges for each business segment as well as corporate, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

Note 2. ACQUISITION INTEGRATION CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges related to acquired businesses. A summary of these charges follows:

Operating profit Acquisition Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges as reported integration charges* Three months ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Business segment Electrical Products 1 1 314 322 315 323 Electrical Systems and Services 194 178 194 178 Hydraulics 74 59 74 59 Aerospace 81 83 81 83 Vehicle 139 137 139 137 Total business segments 1 1 802 779 803 780 Corporate Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes 1 1 Income taxes 1 Total after income taxes 1 Per ordinary share diluted *Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges is used to calculate operating margin where that term is used in this release.

Operating profit Acquisition Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges as reported integration charges* Six months ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Business segment Electrical Products 2 1 611 593 613 594 Electrical Systems and Services 1 349 337 349 338 Hydraulics 134 100 134 100 Aerospace 160 163 160 163 Vehicle 247 255 247 255 Total business segments 2 2 1,501 1,448 1,503 1,450 Corporate Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes 2 2 Income taxes 1 1 Total after income taxes 1 1 Per ordinary share diluted *Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges is used to calculate operating margin where that term is used in this release.

Business segment acquisition integration charges in 2017 related to the integration of Ephesus Lighting, Inc. (Ephesus), which was acquired in 2015. The charges associated with Ephesus were included in Selling and administrative expense. Business segment acquisition integration charges in 2016 related to the integration of Ephesus and Oxalis Group Ltd. (Oxalis), which was acquired in 2015. The charges associated with Ephesus and Oxalis were included in Selling and administrative expense and Cost of products sold, respectively. In Business Segment Information, the charges reduced Operating profit of the related business segment.

