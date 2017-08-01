A team of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative has developed a flexible, transparent solar cell, using low-cost organic materials and graphene. The researchers say this cell could turn virtually any surface into a source of power generation.

Thin, transparent, solar cells are an emerging technology with the enormous potential to create windows, vehicles, electronic devices and more with integrated power generation capacity, as well as solar panels which are lighter and less fragile than current c-Si technology. A team of researchers from MIT's Energy Initiative has developed such a solar cell using low-cost organic materials and electrodes made from graphene.

The team's key achievement in developing the cell was the method of depositing a graphene electrode layer just one-atom thick on top of the solar cell, without damaging the sensitive organic materials beneath.

Finding suitable electrode materials to carry current out of a cell without reducing transparency has been a major barrier to research in this area. Graphene is one such material - conductive, transparent and flexible, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...