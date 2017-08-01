

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing activity expanded strongly in July, underpinned by solid growth of output and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index dropped marginally to 55.1 in July from 55.2 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Factory production remained elevated in July, albeit the rate of growth eased since June. Meanwhile, new orders grew at the fastest pace in three months.



Employment continued to increase in July, but the rate of job creation was the slowest seen in 2017 so far.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to a nine-month low in July. Selling prices rose at the weakest pace since last December.



