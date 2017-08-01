Global Supply Chain Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.68% by 2021: Key Vendors are IBM, Oracle & SAP

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global supply chain analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 13.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the emergence of procurement analytics. Analytics is one of the emerging trends in the peer-to-peer (P2P) outsourcing market. Analytical solutions use statistical modeling tools and a methodology for an in-depth analysis of the procurement supply chain process. Advanced analytical tools, such as predictive analytics, provide insights connected to the procurement process by clustering numerous factors expected in the supply chain management systems.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the increased needs to improve business processes. Business processes are tasks that produce a specific product for a particular set of customers. The outcome of a well-designed business process is an improvement in effectiveness and efficiency. SCM software helps improve efficiency by generating more output using a small amount of input. It helps improve effectiveness by creating products that are in demand. Business processes play a key role in strengthening the position of a company in the market. They help align business strategies with operations, which helps organizations gain control of the market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased complexity of the supply chain network. As mentioned above, supply chains have become complex over the last few years as many suppliers expanded their business to various industries across the world. Due to this, the global supply chain analytics market is very competitive. Furthermore, supply chain management consists of handling the inventory transactions and feeding data in the analytics solutions. Both these processes need to correlate to ensure that all transactions are done and verified both in the system data as well as on the shop floor.

Key vendors



IBM

Oracle

SAP



Other prominent vendors



Aptean

Bristlecone

Bilytica (Business Intelligence & Analytics)

Birst

BOARD International

Chainalytics

CONCENTRA

Coupa Software

FineLine Technologies

RELEX Solutions

Kinaxis

Latentview

LLamasoft

Logility

Silvon Software



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Supply chain overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor analysis



Part 13: Key vendor profiles



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j97clz/global_supply

