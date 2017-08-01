

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose sharply on Tuesday, with encouraging corporate earnings, rising oil prices and upbeat economic data supporting underlying sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 62 points or 0.84 percent at 7,434 in late opening deals after edging up 0.1 percent the previous day.



BP Plc shares rallied 3.3 percent after the energy giant reported a replacement cost profit in its second quarter, compared to hefty loss last year.



British American Tobacco gained 1.4 percent. In an update on the ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations, the company said it has been informed by Serious Fraud Office that a formal investigation has been opened, and it intends to co-operate with that investigation.



Rolls-Royce soared 9 percent after the aircraft engine maker swung to a first-half net profit despite multiple headwinds.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 1.5 percent after announcing a special dividend.



British Gas owner Centrica climbed 2.4 percent after raising electricity prices.



Testing firm Intertek Group jumped 8.8 percent and insurer Direct Line gained 7 percent on the back of impressive first-half results.



Precious metals mining company Fresnillo dropped 1.5 percent after reiterating that it is on track to achieve its 2017 production guidance.



In economic releases, British manufacturing growth accelerated more-than-expected in July, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed.



The PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.2 in June. Economists had expected the index to climb to 54.5.



Separately, U.K. house prices increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, weaker than June's 3.1 percent increase, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society showed. Nonetheless, the annual rate was bigger than the expected 2.7 percent.



