

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than five years in July, survey results from the logistics association NIMA and Danske Bank showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.3 in July from 55.6 in June. This was the highest reading since March 2012.



All sub-indices except employment increased in July from the previous month. The production index climbed to 59.4 from 57.5.



The indicator for new orders reached 62.6 versus 58.2 a month ago. This was the highest since March 2007. Meanwhile, the employment index fell to 51.0 from 54.0 in June.



At the same time, the supplier's delivery time index rose to 56.5 in July from 54.8 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX